Apollo Clinic has joined hands with HDFC Life insurance to offer customers a 'health and secure future' amid coronavirus pandemic. The agreement will allow Apollo Clinic to offer its customers a wide array of insurance products offered by HDFC Life.

Apollo Clinic, a leading multi-specialty clinic chain by Apollo Health & Lifestyle has 1.5 million customers across the country. It has more than 140 clinics spread all over the country.

The vast customer base of Apollo Clinic will now have the option to choose "a entire range of products offered by HDFC Life insurance which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness," the insurer said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Vij, senior EVP (Bancassurance) & chief values officer, HDFC Life said, “We believe this arrangement brings immense benefits to customers as they can avail a range of life insurance and health solutions.

"In the midst of the current pandemic, the need for life insurance has become more relatable and relevant. This milestone is a reaffirmation of HDFC Life’s ongoing journey to form strategic partnerships across eco-systems to make life insurance easily accessible to every Indian," he added.

"Our vision is to ‘touch a billion lives’ and we are able to do this by being the first port of call in the neighborhood providing all primary healthcare OPD services under one roof via the Apollo Clinic format," Anand Wasker, chief operating officer, Apollo Clinic said.

"Customers truly and deeply think about their health when they visit a healthcare centre and we want to offer them superior life Insurance products. HDFC Life& Apollo Clinic both believe that life insurance is a critical component of our customer’s endeavor to live a healthy life; both physically and financially," he further added.

