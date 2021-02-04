OPEN APP
A-rated health plans for you
A-rated health plans for you

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 05:19 AM IST Livemint

If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a comparison we designed Mint Secure Now Mediclaim ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.

Here, only the A-rated plans have been shown. For the policies that scored B and C, see the link mentioned.

