A-rated health plans for you
If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a comparison we designed Mint Secure Now Mediclaim ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.
Here, only the A-rated plans have been shown. For the policies that scored B and C, see the link mentioned.
