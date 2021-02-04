If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a comparison we designed Mint Secure Now Mediclaim ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle for a plan your agent sells or are happy knowing that you have bought the cheapest one, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a comparison we designed Mint Secure Now Mediclaim ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.

View Full Image A-rated health plans for you Click on the image to enlarge