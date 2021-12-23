Artivatic.AI launches shared employee benefit placement system

Singh added, “as a full-stack automated API-based business insurance platform, Aspire allows all its stakeholders a bouquet of services in one place. On one hand, customers can onboard themselves into the system to create accounts, buy policies digitally, connect to 3rd parties, have access to digital documents’ vault, file and track claims and settlement, with no help. So, while users carry out all transactions on their own from the safety of their homes, on the other hand, businesses benefit from being able to digitally track employees’ wellness, endowment, claims, receipts, etc. while also being equipped to personalise insurance schemes based on risk, business, and location insights."