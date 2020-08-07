Gone are those days when you have to contact an insurance agent to file a claim. Keeping up with the pace of today's world, insurance companies are adopting the latest technologies to make user experience easy and hassle-free.

Mumbai-based Universal Sompo General Insurance has recently introduced an artificial intelligence-powered virtual agents to settle its motor insurance claims. Customers will no longer need to wait in queues to get hold of an insurance agent. The virtual agent will automate the usual conversations traditionally handled by insurance agents.

Users can report first notice of loss, which is the first step in claim processing via this AI-based online agent. The wait time for filing a claim, checks on claims status, review of policy information will be significantly reduced. "With this first-of-its-kind solution in the insurance sector in India, this entire process at Universal Sompo will shrink to a few minutes," the insurance company said in a statement.

This online agent may come handy to the users, especially during a pandemic. "In Post-Covid era our biggest challenge is how we should Never Miss a Customer Call. AI automation will help streamline experience for both our customers and backend operations and we are placing big bets on it," said Sharad Mathur, managing director & chief executive officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company.

The insurance company hasearlier implemented various initiatives to provide a hassle-free service to customers. This steps include Mobile Application (M-POS) for POS channel, Payment Integration with digital wallets, System for Crop Insurance and Customer self-service portal etc.

"Soon, Universal Sompo will be co-creating many AI and digital solutions which will help offset productivity losses and successfully face challenges of new operating environments," the company added.

Universal Sompo is a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corp and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via