Aviva Life Insurance launches unit linked insurance plan, Aviva Fortune Plus

According to the press release, “Aviva Fortune Plus offers a feature of returning at least 100% of the charges paid by a customer during the policy term, at maturity. The plan also allows customers to choose the policy term, premium paying term, and the premium amount and design their plan as per their needs to get the maximum benefit. Another feature is that customers can extend the coverage by 5 to 10 years beyond the original maturity date. In addition, customers get additional protection against accidental death, and the plan offers the flexibility of partial withdrawals, free switches, and premium redirections to manage their investments."