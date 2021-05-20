Awareness about life insurance, digitalization will sustain demand: G Murlidhar

The conservation ratio, surrender or complaints ratio indicates the quality of business. Life insurance is a long-term business where such long-term quality parameters become important. Higher conservation an lower surrender/complaints ratio indicates that the advice given to customers at the time of buying the policy was sound, as well as customers, trust the long-term products and services offered by the insurer and are interested to keep their policies active by periodically renewing them. This is published information and customers ideally can have a look at this at the time of buying a policy. Besides, over the past 10 years, the industry trends have shown decreasing complaints and policy surrenders, better persistency and claim ratios.