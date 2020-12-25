Bajaj Allianz allows senior citizens to submit Life Certificate via video call

Bajaj Allianz Life has been the first to introduce the submission of Life Certificate online, and now the video-based Digital Life Certification facility to ease the annuity pension claim process for its policyholders. The simple and straightforward process requires the policyholder to come on video through the Company’s i-SERV video calling facility on WhatsApp and prove their existence digitally to the Company representative. Thus the entire process of submitting Life Certificate has now become contactless, paperless, and hassle-free with Digital Life Certification service, allowing customers to connect directly to the Company’s representative in a secure and safe environment.This first-of-its kind service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens as they need not visit the Company’s branches during the pandemic to submit their Life Certificate.