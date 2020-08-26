Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched its pet insurance product called Bajaj Allianz Pet Dog Insurance Policy. This policy provides comprehensive coverage to domesticated pet dogs of indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred and also exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs from age 3 months to 10 years. The premium for this policy starts from ₹315 (excluding GST) and varies based on the age, size, gender, covers opted for, plan opted for and sum insured selected.

The entry age for dogs will be 3 months onwards till age of 4 years for giant breeds and 7 years for small, medium and large breeds. The exit age is 10 years for small, medium and large breeds and till the age 6 years for giant breeds. The company will settle claims on reimbursement basis as per policy terms and conditions.

The product consists of one mandatory cover (base cover) namely surgery expenses and hospitalization cover and six optional covers i.e. mortality benefit cover, terminal diseases cover, long term care cover, OPD cover, theft/lost/straying cover and third party liability cover. It covers treatment costs of specified diseases as well as surgeries, hospitalization or death due to illnesses.

Aside from these, the policy covers treatment of any injury, surgery, hospitalization or mortality resulting from any accident, without any waiting period. Further, it also covers the theft/loss or straying of the pet dog as well as the legal liability of pet owner in case of any third party bodily injury, death or property damage because of the pet dog including the legal costs for defending the claim.

A discount of 5% on premium is provided in case of RFID tagging.

Pet dogs are classified into either of Small, Medium, Large or Giant sizes based on the breed of the dog. The product has two plans, which differ based on specific inclusions and exclusions in each.

Medical tests for pet dog is not mandatory even at higher ages subject to waiting period for covering certain diseases. However, the product offers protection, provided that the pet dogs are vaccinated with standard vaccinations throughout the policy period.

“A pet dog is like a part of the family and requires the requisite nurture and care like humans do too. Like we buy a health insurance cover for our family members, we should buy a health cover for our dogs as well so that they can have access to quality health treatment when they are unwell. Pet insurance can be that indispensable financial tool to ensure your dog gets essential medical care and attention, thus making you worry free," says Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

