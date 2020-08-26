Bajaj Allianz General launches pet dog insurance starting 315

“A pet dog is like a part of the family and requires the requisite nurture and care like humans do too. Like we buy a health insurance cover for our family members, we should buy a health cover for our dogs as well so that they can have access to quality health treatment when they are unwell. Pet insurance can be that indispensable financial tool to ensure your dog gets essential medical care and attention, thus making you worry free," says Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.