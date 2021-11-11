Bajaj Allianz, India Post Payments Bank in pact to offer term, annuity products

Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal and Bajaj Allianz Life Guaranteed Pension Goal are the term and annuity products, which will be offered as per this strategic alliance, according to the Bajaj Alliance press release. Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal, a comprehensive and value-added term insurance product, is designed to give immediate financial support to a family in the event of an untimely death of the breadwinner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}