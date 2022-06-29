Bajaj Allianz launches Global Health Care insurance policy

Bajaj Allianz launches Global Health Care insurance policy3 min read . 10:24 AM IST
- Global Health Care plan offers one of the widest sum insured in the Indian market, starting from ₹37,50,000 to ₹3,75,00,000
NEW DELHI: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched ‘Global Health Care’, a comprehensive health indemnity insurance product that provides cover to a policyholder for planned as well as emergency treatment both in India and abroad.
“Many of us want to look at international treatment options for our loved ones and ourselves but we seldom opt for it considering the massive expenses foreseen, and it can potentially diminish the life savings of an individual," said Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has collaborated with Allianz Partners to provide a seamless claims experience to policyholders.
Global Health Care offers one of the widest sum insured in the Indian market, starting from ₹37,50,000 to ₹3,75,00,000 ($100,000 to $1,000,000). The product is available with two plans - ‘Imperial Plan’ and ‘Imperial Plus Plan’ which offer both international and domestic Covers. The Imperial Plus Plan is a high-end variant with higher sum insured.
The domestic cover for ‘Imperial Plan’ and ‘Imperial Plus Plan’ provides in-patient hospitalization treatment, pre and post-hospitalization expenses with benefits like ambulance (air and road), day care procedures, living donor medical costs, modern treatment methods & technological advancement, mental illness treatment and rehabilitation amongst others. A supplementary feature of the domestic cover is that it also provides ayurvedic/homeopathic hospitalization as a special feature. further, during a treatment domestically, the patient can choose to opt to transfer to the best international facilities available for his/her ailment, said the firm.
The international cover offers dental cover (optional), inbuilt OPD cover, and other enhanced features like in-patient cash benefit, palliative care, medical repatriation, repatriation of mortal remains, accommodation costs for one parent staying with an insured child, air ambulance and medical evacuation, and emergency treatment outside area of cover amongst others. The international cover also offers a voluntary deductible of Nil/$500/$1,000 on an aggregate basis which reduces the premium payable. These covers also provide an in-built annual preventive health check-up during each renewal cycle.
Charu Kaushal, CEO, Allianz Partners India, said, “…The plan enables our customers to avail of planned or emergency treatment anytime around the world, supported by our vast medical network. We are excited to embark on this journey with Bajaj Allianz to jointly deliver best in class and customer-centric healthcare solutions."
Global Health Care offers policyholders the option to choose between worldwide cover including US, and worldwide cover excluding the US. This product is offered to Indians residing in India with a sum insured available on an individual basis for a policy cover period of 1 year. The entry age for adults is from 18 to 65 years and for dependent children is from 3 months to 30 years with a lifetime renewal option. Cashless and reimbursement claim settlement options are available in the Global Health Care product. Premium starts from ₹39,432 excluding GST provided with an EMI facility for the payment of the premium on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually basis. An additional 5% discount will be applicable if two or more members of the family opt for the policy, said the firm.