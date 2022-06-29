Bajaj Allianz launches Global Health Care insurance policy

Global Health Care offers policyholders the option to choose between worldwide cover including US, and worldwide cover excluding the US. This product is offered to Indians residing in India with a sum insured available on an individual basis for a policy cover period of 1 year. The entry age for adults is from 18 to 65 years and for dependent children is from 3 months to 30 years with a lifetime renewal option. Cashless and reimbursement claim settlement options are available in the Global Health Care product. Premium starts from ₹39,432 excluding GST provided with an EMI facility for the payment of the premium on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually basis. An additional 5% discount will be applicable if two or more members of the family opt for the policy, said the firm.