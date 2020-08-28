Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched ‘Smart Assist’, a service which enables customers to connect with the insurance company through a secure screen sharing feature, to avail real-time assistance on completion of their buy journey, anywhere. Smart Assist is designed to help customers know all about their product, while enjoying virtual assistance, and maintaining the social distance protocol.

Smart Assist is designed to provide assistance to customers, especially first-time digital users, at a time when face-to-face meetings are becoming a challenge due to the pandemic. The service is available on the insurance company’s app that their sales representatives use - INS-tab. The link of Smart Assist is sent to customers who’d like to get any assistance while moving ahead in their journey to get their Life Goals Done with Bajaj Allianz Life.

Customers can view product brochures, Benefit Illustration and also connect with senior experts using Smart Assist. Smart Assist is designed to enhance the digital experience of customers and further delight customer interacting with the company.

“The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customers behaviors. We are focused on building agile business processes to meet the new needs, and Smart Assist is yet another step in that direction. The innovative tech-enabled service is designed to deliver superior service experience. We are confident it will play an essential role in keeping life goals of our customers on track, irrespective of the limitations due to the pandemic," said Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life.

Smart Assist co-browsing service enables personalised engagement with customers in a completely secure environment, with end-to-end encryption. All a customer needs to do is approve and then click on a link shared by the insurance company to start the co-browsing session.

The easy-to-use screen sharing feature allows even non-tech-skewed customer to check the services. All this takes place in real-time, says insurance company in the release.

In case a customer would like to make any changes during the proposal filing process, they can simply highlight it to the sales representative through an in-built chat window, and get it rectified. Another crucial benefit of this service is that – if the customer wants to connect with an expert beyond the Company’s sales representative, then she/he can connect with a Company expert in real-time on the same interface.

Key Features of Smart Assist’s co-browsing feature:

· Allows screen-2-screen interaction in the time when face-2-face meetings are not encouraged

· Enables customers know all details of the product, the details being filled in the form via this unique screen-sharing service

· Expert assistance enabled for instant support

· Allows effective, real-time sharing of product brochures and benefit illustrator

· Comes with chat options within the platform while screen-sharing

The Smart Assist feature is the latest in the series of initiatives by Bajaj Allianz Life to improve customer experience by digitizing its operations, making them easy-to-use and completely secure.

