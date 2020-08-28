Bajaj Allianz launches 'Smart Assist', a real time virtual assistance

“The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customers behaviors. We are focused on building agile business processes to meet the new needs, and Smart Assist is yet another step in that direction. The innovative tech-enabled service is designed to deliver superior service experience. We are confident it will play an essential role in keeping life goals of our customers on track, irrespective of the limitations due to the pandemic," said Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life.