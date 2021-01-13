Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79% in 10 years to cross 70,000 crore

Bajaj Allianz Life on Tuesday said its assets under management had crossed the ₹70,000-crore milestone by the end of December, 2020. "With value-add products and meaningful improvements across customer services, our AUM has grown 79 per cent in the past 10 years to touch ₹70,295 crore as of December 31," the company said in statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Chugh, managing director, Bajaj Allianz Life said, "This milestone is a reflection of customers' trust in our brand, and the collective efforts of our team to ensure that our customers' life goals are on track, pandemic or no pandemic."

He added that in the new calendar year, with all the learnings from last year and the new business environment, the company will only strengthen the trust among our customers and emerge a more trusted brand.

Since the commencement of its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country and serves millions of customers through the 511 branches, over 70,000 agents and online sales.