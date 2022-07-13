Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance in strategic partnership with City Union Bank

City Union Bank customers will be able to fulfil their long-term financial goals by investing in Bajaj Allianz Life’s value-packed products ranging from term, savings, retirement, investment solutions and more
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has entered into a strategic partnership with City Union Bank to offer a wide array of life insurance solutions to the lender's customers across their 727 branches.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has entered into a strategic partnership with City Union Bank to offer a wide array of life insurance solutions to the lender's customers across their 727 branches.
“Our partnership with City Union Bank will further help us expand our footprint in the southern states, and beyond. Our suite of comprehensive life insurance products, backed by robust technology and digital solutions, will enable City Union Bank customers, across various segments, to fulfill their life goals in a simple yet effective manner," said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
“Our partnership with City Union Bank will further help us expand our footprint in the southern states, and beyond. Our suite of comprehensive life insurance products, backed by robust technology and digital solutions, will enable City Union Bank customers, across various segments, to fulfill their life goals in a simple yet effective manner," said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
Through this partnership, City Union Bank customers will be able to fulfil their long-term financial goals by investing in Bajaj Allianz Life’s value-packed products ranging from term, savings, retirement, investment solutions and more.
“As per the Open Architecture of Irdai, when CUB (City Union Bank) wanted to tie-up with one more life insurance company to provide additional options to customers for their life insurance needs, Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as a natural choice. This strategic association will help us offer best-in-class insurance products that meet the Life Goals of our customers and enable them to plan for a more financially secure future with us," said N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank said, “