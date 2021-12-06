Bajaj Allianz Life launches guaranteed income- cum-life insurance plan

The plan comes with two variants for customers. The first plan, Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal – Step-Up Income generates an assured income that increases by 10% every 5 years after the completion of premium payment term. To keep up with increasing expenses, one needs an increasing source of income that can assure a comfortable and financially stable future and this plan aims to achieve that, the insurance company said in its statement. The policyholder is paid back the premium paid at the end of the income period.