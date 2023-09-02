Bajaj Allianz Life launches unique ULIP fund with dynamic asset allocation. Key things to know1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:28 AM IST
Bajaj Allianz Life launches Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund in the ULIP segment, allowing customers to allocate between equity and debt dynamically
Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a unique fund proposition in the ULIP segment. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund offers customers the opportunity to allocate between equity and debt, dynamically. The benchmark index is Crisil Dynamic Asset Allocation Index (45% Equity, 45% Debt, and 10% Liquid).