Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a unique fund proposition in the ULIP segment. Bajaj Allianz Life's Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund offers customers the opportunity to allocate between equity and debt, dynamically. The benchmark index is Crisil Dynamic Asset Allocation Index (45% Equity, 45% Debt, and 10% Liquid).

The asset allocation (between debt and equity) of the fund will be more dynamic/active in nature. It is based on an in-house quantitative model with limited qualitative input from the fund manager and aims to optimize risk return. This investment strategy will help to minimize volatility and downside risk during market corrections.

For example: In a scenario, when market valuations get more expensive, the fund will reduce equity exposure. Alternatively, with more attractive market valuations, it will increase equity exposure. The asset allocation range of the fund will be as follows:

Equity and Equity related instruments: 10%-90%;

Debt and Debt related instruments: 10%-90%;

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said on the launch,

“Having been a part of the industry for over three decades, I have observed that a common challenge retail investors face is managing asset allocation independently, depending on changing market conditions or outlook. We are pleased that Bajaj Allianz Life’s Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, a significant addition to our ULIP offerings, will enable investors to seamlessly move their funds in line with market trends. This feature aims to provide customers with peace of mind by dynamically handling asset allocation through a proprietary quantitative model and insights from fund managers. With a disciplined approach, the fund empowers investors on their path to achieving life goals."