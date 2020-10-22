Basic checks to ensure hassle free life insurance claim settlement

In the unfortunate event of death of the life insured, it is important for the nominee/claimant to inform the insurer at the earliest. This can be done by sending an email or calling the customer help line number, with details such as policy number, name, date, place and cause of death. This will help the insurer expedite the claim settlement process.Once the insurer is informed, they will typically ask for the claim form (provided by the insurer) to be filled and submitted along with some documents such as the policy bond, death certificate, as well as the KYC and bank details of the nominees. In case of missing persons or accidental death, a few additional documents would be required.