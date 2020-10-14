Best health plans for a sum insured of 20 lakh for 30- and 45-year-olds

Most financial advisers and planners say that Indians are under-insured in terms of health cover. Some don’t consider it a necessity, some have too small a cover, while some depend only on the corporate cover that their employer provides. But if you plan to go further and buy adequate health cover for yourself, where would you start?

How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here. And to read more about them, click here.

Let’s take a look at individual policies for a sum insured of ₹20 lakh for two age categories—30 and 45 years.

View Full Image A-rated health plans

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via