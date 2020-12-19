Best life insurance to buy in 2021

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing the world to adapt to a new reality. We are witnessing a dramatic restructuring of the economic and social order to pave the way for the ‘new normal’. While most Indians viewed insurance as an added expense to their monthly budget, this pandemic has made us realize the significance of life protection and health to sail through any financial hardships. There is a major shift in mindset and customers are increasingly looking at purchasing protection led insurance plans. As Aristotle rightly put it, “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." Thus, the pandemic has also proven to be opportune for customers to choose the right life insurance plan ensuring an individual and their family have adequate financial security in case of an eventuality.