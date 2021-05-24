Beware of ‘out of pocket’ expenses in health policies

Out of pocket expenses are costs associated with an illness that you pay from your own pocket. They are not covered by your health insurance policy. For instance, money spent on consumables (such as medicines and PPE kits), deductibles (amount you must pay before the policy kicks in), co-payments (expenses that you must pay alongside the insurer), and sub-limits (such as insurance caps on room rent). Therefore, this is something that the insured ends up paying from his or her pocket. Media reports suggest that such expenses make up to 30-50% of the total amount spent on covid-19 treatment.