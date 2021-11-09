NEW DELHI: Bharti AXA Life Insurance in collaboration with Ankur Warikoo, angel investor and public speaker, has launched a six-part knowledge series aimed at spreading awareness and educating consumers on the importance of having life insurance, and key factors to keep in mind while selecting policies.

“…To extend its purpose of simplifying insurance and providing innovative solutions to the consumers, Bharti AXA Life has partnered with Ankur Warikoo, who is the co-founder of nearbuy.com, an angel investor, entrepreneur, educator, and influencer to launch a six-part knowledge series – ‘Plan Smart With Ankur’ aimed at answering key consumer questions around life insurance, simplifying financial jargon and helping Indians make smart financial decisions," Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA Group, said in a press release.

Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, along with Warikoo will answer viewers' queries over the course of the series.

“With this initiative, we aim to draw focus towards everyone’s role in achieving a healthier and financially secure future. I personally believe, that before investing anywhere else, one should invest in life insurance to secure future risks…," said Warikoo.

Geetanjali Kothari, head- marketing, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said with the partnership with Warikoo, the objective is to ditch the jargon and answer key questions around life insurance in the most simplistic manner possible. “We believe, the campaign will help Indians, especially millennials, do a well-rounded financial planning."

