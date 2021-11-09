“…To extend its purpose of simplifying insurance and providing innovative solutions to the consumers, Bharti AXA Life has partnered with Ankur Warikoo, who is the co-founder of nearbuy.com, an angel investor, entrepreneur, educator, and influencer to launch a six-part knowledge series – ‘Plan Smart With Ankur’ aimed at answering key consumer questions around life insurance, simplifying financial jargon and helping Indians make smart financial decisions," Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA Group, said in a press release.