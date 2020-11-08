Bharti AXA General Insurance launches cancer awareness drive on social media

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in both men and women in our country. As per the recent WHO report, one in every 10 Indians will develop cancer and one in every 15 will succumb to the disease. Reducing the number of fatalities due to cancer can only be achieved in a country with a population of 1.35 billion, by spreading awareness about timely detection.

Bharti AXA General Insurance has launched #CancerSendsNoNotifications campaign – a special initiative to increase awareness and spread knowledge on detecting the disease early among people in India.

Observing the ‘National Cancer Awareness Day’, the company has embarked upon this social media campaign comprising a series of activities to be held throughout the month to highlight the significance of increased awareness about cancer prevention and early detection among the public. Through this cancer awareness drive, Bharti AXA aims to engage with close to a million Indians on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Over the last few months, lockdowns due to the ongoing pandemic has made people hesitant towards getting their regular testing done. This postponement of appointments and checkups can be far more detrimental, as early treatment of this lethal disease can often be the difference between life and death.

Here are some of their tweets:

Cervical cancer does not cause any noticeable symptoms until it reaches stage 3.

The good news is that there is a vaccine available for women between 9-26 years. So, defend yourself against cervical cancer by getting a vaccine or a Pap test. #CancerSendsNoNotifications pic.twitter.com/6OEUnQQndn — Bharti AXA GI (@BhartiAXAGI) November 8, 2020

If you do find a lump on your body, you shouldn’t assume the worst. A majority of the lumps that are detected during screenings are benign or another condition entirely such as a cyst. cancerous. Visit a doctor as soon as you suspect something because #CancerSendsNoNotifications pic.twitter.com/CS0LuFEKm3 — Bharti AXA GI (@BhartiAXAGI) November 7, 2020

Bharti AXA General Insurance has initiated this cancer awareness drive to encourage individuals to prioritize and safeguard their health and lives with the right precaution. The company expects this campaign to motivate people to adopt a better lifestyle by creating awareness around the early signs and dangers of this disease.

