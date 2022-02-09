Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Wealth Pro. Check benefits here

Speaking on the launch of Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Wealth Pro, Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, "Bharti AXA Life has been at the forefront of designing innovative and comprehensive life insurance plans that pre-empt customer needs and support them in building a financially secure future. In line with this mission, we have introduced Guaranteed Wealth Pro. The plan assures financial returns for risk-averse individuals and helps them meet their life goals while ensuring security for their families in case of uncertainties. With the evolving landscape, we remain committed to enriching customer experience and adding value through our offerings. We will continue to expand our solutions to help customers safeguard their loved ones from financial liabilities, while also managing finances efficiently."