Bharti Axa Life Insurance launches new ULIP

‘’We believe it is important for new age customers to exercise goal-based savings for accomplishing their life and financial goals. To avoid the hassle of choosing from multiple protection and investment products, Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro brings out a protection-oriented investment solution that provides multifold benefits from helping policyholders plan their finances prudently at different stages of life to providing risk cover on loss of life. We are confident that our new ULIP shall allow customers to focus on their life and long-term wealth creation goals with strategic investment options to maximize savings for their future,’’ said Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.