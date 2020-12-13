Bharti Axa starts #GotYouCovered campaign to support COVID-19 healthcare workers

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has recently introduced #GotYouCovered campaign, a special initiative to appreciate frontline healthcare workers who are striving to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic . The company will promote #GotYouCovered initiative and encourage people to acknowledge the efforts of frontline healthcare workers.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has joined hands with Primero Skills & Training to support its healthcare workers by masking them against life and health risks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the #GotYouCovered campaign, Primero Skills & Training distributed masks donated by Bharti AXA Life Insurance among the newly-trained healthcare workers and students at Delhi Police Station at Chitaranjan Park during a felicitation programme on the Universal Health Coverage Day. Primero Skills & Training is a skill development organisation imparting free skills and training programmes to youth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

With this campaign, the insurer aims to engage with about a million of Indians on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and create awareness about a secured and healthier future.

Observing the Universal Health Coverage Day by the World Health Organisation, the insurance company aims at spreading awareness on the importance of protecting life and health against all uncertainties.

“The COVID pandemic has claimed millions of lives and affected health of people across the globe. On the positive note, this crisis has made people aware about the significance of life protection and health to sail through any financial hardships’’ said Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

The #GotYouCovered campaign educates people to build a safer and healthier future by investing in life and health insurance that protect all of us, he added.

“We are very happy to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance for its #GotYouCovered initiative. In fact, health and life risks during the COVID pandemic have been very challenging for all of us," said Jayanta Das, Managing Partner and Director, Primero Skills and Training.

"Creating awareness about life protection with healthy initiatives is the need of the hour. 'One Share-One Mask' initiative is a positive gesture of acknowledgement and gratification which will motivate our youth and healthcare workers,'' he further added.

