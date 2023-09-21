Bima Sugam: How this new portal will provide a ‘UPI moment’ for the insurance sector2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
IRDAI sets up a panel for the development of Bima Sugam, an online marketplace for insurance, rescheduled for June 2024.
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has set up a committee to oversee the creation and development of its Bima Sugam—an online marketplace that will house all companies selling life and non-life insurance on a single platform. The launch of the platform, which has already missed two deadlines, has now been rescheduled for June 2024.