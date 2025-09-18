Bima Sugam India Federation website launch: IRDAI Chairman says ‘milestone’ for insurance sector — all you need to know

IRDAI has launched Bima Sugam, a digital platform aimed at creating a comprehensive Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance, promoting transparency and empowering policyholders. Here's all you need to know.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2025, 11:20 AM IST
The Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) has been touted as the 'first visible step' to building India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance and achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047'.
The Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) has been touted as the 'first visible step' to building India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance and achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

Ajay Seth, Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 17 (Wednesday), launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

In a statement, BSIF has been touted as the “first visible step” to building the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance. The development is aligned with the national vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, PTI reported.

Also Read | Meta launches smart glasses with built-in screen: Check price, specs, more

‘Critical step for insurance sector infrastructure’: Seth

In a statement, IRDAI's Seth said Bima Sugam represents a “critical step” towards creating India's DPI for insurance, adding that this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

“The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ — as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 — will become a reality,” he added.

Also present at the website launch at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad were industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team.

Also Read | Did FCC pressure Disney to axe Jimmy Kimmel's show? Chair threatened ‘hard way’

Bima Sugam: What we know

  • Bima Sugam is a digital platform designed to bring all insurance services under one roof.
  • It will allow users to browse and choose from a wide range of life, health and general insurance plans offered by different companies.
  • The platform aims to simplify the entire insurance journey, right from policy selection and purchase to claim settlement and renewal through a completely paperless process using just the policy number.
  • According to an Economic Times report, the website is expected to go live in December 2025.
  • BSFI is backed by the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, as a “one-stop” spot to compare and purchase all the difference policies.
  • There is also speculation that policy renewals and claim settlement features would also be made operational via the BSFI website.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Bima Sugam is a significant step in building India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance.
  • The initiative aims to deepen insurance penetration and improve transparency in the sector.
  • It aligns with the national goal of providing insurance access to all citizens by 2047.
Bima SugamInsurance SectorIRDAI
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsInsuranceNewsBima Sugam India Federation website launch: IRDAI Chairman says ‘milestone’ for insurance sector — all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.