Bima Sugam India Federation website launch: IRDAI Chairman says ‘milestone’ for insurance sector — all you need to know

Ajay Seth, Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 17 (Wednesday), launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

In a statement, BSIF has been touted as the “first visible step” to building the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance. The development is aligned with the national vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, PTI reported.

‘Critical step for insurance sector infrastructure’: Seth In a statement, IRDAI's Seth said Bima Sugam represents a “critical step” towards creating India's DPI for insurance, adding that this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

“The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ — as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 — will become a reality,” he added.

Also present at the website launch at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad were industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team.