Bima Sugam India Federation website launch: IRDAI Chairman says ‘milestone’ for insurance sector — all you need to know

Ajay Seth, Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 17 (Wednesday), launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

In a statement, BSIF has been touted as the “first visible step” to building the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance. The development is aligned with the national vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, PTI reported.

‘Critical step for insurance sector infrastructure’: Seth In a statement, IRDAI's Seth said Bima Sugam represents a “critical step” towards creating India's DPI for insurance, adding that this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

“The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ — as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 — will become a reality,” he added.

Also present at the website launch at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad were industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team.

Bima Sugam: What we know Bima Sugam is a digital platform designed to bring all insurance services under one roof.

It will allow users to browse and choose from a wide range of life, health and general insurance plans offered by different companies.

The platform aims to simplify the entire insurance journey, right from policy selection and purchase to claim settlement and renewal through a completely paperless process using just the policy number.

According to an Economic Times report, the website is expected to go live in December 2025.

BSFI is backed by the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, as a “one-stop” spot to compare and purchase all the difference policies.

There is also speculation that policy renewals and claim settlement features would also be made operational via the BSFI website. (With inputs from PTI)

