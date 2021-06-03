Blockchain and AI-driven technology can disrupt health insurance industry

Covid-19 has amplified the need for easy access to products, services and information. Most customers are now comfortable using online channels to buy what they need. The digital maturity of customers has seen a steep change as they spend more time online. This opens up a whole new opportunity for health insurance in India. More informed customers are expected to buy online therefore re-imagining of health insurance is the need of the hour and customisation of products with a co-creation facility with a smooth on boarding experience can help drive penetration.