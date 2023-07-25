Buying health insurance? Six factors individuals with pre-existing conditions should be aware of while purchasing a plan1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Health insurance is essential to protect individuals from rising healthcare costs. It is important to disclose pre-existing conditions and understand policy terms and limitations
Health Insurance: Healthcare costs are skyrocketing significantly. And, this is when health insurance comes in handy. The financial security of an individual is protected by having health insurance. With the ever-rising instances of diseases, health insurance today is a necessity. However, there are several things one needs to keep in mind at the time of purchasing health insurance. Experts advise people to disclose pre-existing conditions or diseases while buying a health insurance policy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×