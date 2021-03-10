New DelhiThe union cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal for raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap on the insurance sector from 49% to 74%, said a person informed about the development.

The decision will be implemented by amending the Insurance Act of 1938, the person said on condition of not being named. The move was earlier announced in the union budget for FY22.

The decision to grant control and higher foreign ownership rights comes with safeguards. As per this, majority of directors on the Board and key management persons in health and general insurance companies would be resident Indians, with at least 50% of directors being independent directors. The government will also specify a particular percentage of profits to be retained as general reserve.

The increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country, news agency PTI said in a report on Wednesday about the cabinet decision. No official announcement was made the subject. Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6% in the country, way below the global average of 7.13%, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94% of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88%, the PTI report said.

The government had earlier allowed full foreign ownership in insurance intermediaries which include insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

The finance ministry did not offer any formal comments till press time in response to an emailed query.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via