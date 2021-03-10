Cabinet clears 74% FDI in insurance sector

The increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country, news agency PTI said in a report on Wednesday about the cabinet decision. No official announcement was made the subject. Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6% in the country, way below the global average of 7.13%, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94% of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88%, the PTI report said.

