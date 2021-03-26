Can covid-19 vaccine takers get discounts on health policy premiums?

Nevertheless, it’s too early to say that there will be a discount on normal premium for those who get vaccinated. “Our view is for the people with co-morbidities, who are normally applied loading or co-pay for severe co-morbidity conditions such as thyroid, osteoporosis, diabetes, and hypertension with more than 5 years' history, will have lesser loading or co-pay in case they are vaccinated. “The reason being if you are vaccinated for covid-19 and have co-morbidities, the chances of complications and, therefore, higher bills for hospitalization are reduced to a large extent. Hence, we would like to clarify that a person with co-morbidities, if vaccinated, will have a milder loading/co-pay than a person with same co-morbidities and is not vaccinated," said Nikhil Apte, chief product officer-Health Insurance, Royal Sundaram General Insurance.