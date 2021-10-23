Can engine capacity of a bike be grounds for denial of accident insurance claim?

The insurer has, however, responded to LiveMint's query. HDFC Ergo said, "The specific case being highlighted in social media is an old case, and in fact the claim is already paid to the customer. We would like to clarify that the particular exclusion which existed in all of our old products was removed in October 2020. We would also like to assure our existing and new customers that our PA (Personal Accident) policy covers all motorcycles regardless of their engine capacity (CC). We take pride in our industry-best claim settlement ratio, and the highest number of claims settled in the industry. We continue to strive to maintain this benchmark and evolve continuously to match customer needs and market changes."

