Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Fortune Plan1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 11:50 AM IST
The product offers two plan options --guaranteed savings option and guaranteed cash back option--with flexibility for customers
Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches “Guaranteed Fortune Plan", a non-linked, non-participating individual savings life insurance plan that is also a Point of Sale or PoS, life insurance product.