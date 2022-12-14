Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Fortune Plan

The product offers two plan options with flexibility for customers to opt for. Guaranteed savings option is targeted towards achieving milestones by providing a lump sum amount on outliving the policy term. The second option, guaranteed cash back option, provides customers with liquidity in the form of guaranteed cash back at the end of every fifth policy year, with an option to defer this amount and either accumulate the same till policy maturity or withdraw it earlier. In addition to the cash back payouts, a lump sum payment is made at the end of the term.