Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches guaranteed one pay advantage plan
- The product offers two coverage -- single life and joint life. In case of any unprecedented situation in life, a customer can also opt for loan facility
Canara HSBC Life Insurance has introduced guaranteed one pay advantage plan, a non-linked non-participating individual savings life insurance plan, providing simplicity of premium payment and flexibility of tenure.
The product offers two coverage options-- single life and joint life. In case of any unprecedented situation in life, a customer can also opt for loan facility. Policy benefits are upfront guaranteed at the start of the policy. The product with its assured returns will certainly help the customer in meeting important financial goals of life coupled with wealth creation in the longer run, said the firm.
The new product ensures financial protection for the family throughout policy period and provides guaranteed maturity benefits. Customers, who are looking for one-time hassle-free savings, can opt for guaranteed one-pay advantage as the product will offer life cover and guaranteed maturity benefits to the insured or family irrespective of the market movements, said the firm.
Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance says, “With the introduction of our new offering, we aim to provide our customers a simplified and balanced life insurance product which will empower them to achieve their financial goals irrespective of the prevailing market behavior. One Pay will allow customers to protect themselves and their families with just one single premium payment."
