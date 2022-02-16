Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance launches Flexi Edge

Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company said, “Our mission has always been to empower people by leveraging unique insurance plans and products to lead customers towards a financially secure future. With the Flexi Edge plan, we want to create a feature-rich product that provides competitive returns to our customers. The product is designed in such a manner that it will offer full-term cover and several add-on options as per the suitability and flexibility required by the policyholder. We are certain that with Flexi Edge we will be able to offer our customers more income, savings, and care."