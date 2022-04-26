Mumbai: Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has come up with a new term insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan offering comprehensive protection. It is a flexible term plan that is suitable for all life stages & requirements of a buyer.

The plan offers pliability to choose from three available plan options depending on personal needs: Life Secure offering life cover, Life Secure with Income offering survival income benefit in addition to life cover and Life Secure with Return of Premium that offers return of premium on outliving policy term in addition to life cover.

The newly launched insurance plan by the Company offers optional inbuilt features such as Block Premium Benefit, coverage against listed 40 Critical Illnesses, options to augment cover by opting Accidental Death/Disability and Terminal Illness benefit, Child Care Benefit, Early Exit Benefit etc. With its comprehensive attributes, iSelect Smart360 Term plan provides a 360 degree protection for individuals and their loved ones.

Commenting on the launch of the iSelect Smart360 Term Plan - Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance says, “Whenever we are designing a new product for the market, our first thought is always to figure out ways to preserve the financial wellbeing of the buyers. Our customers place a lot of trust in us and we truly feel and acknowledge that expectation of the customers. The same can be seen in our latest offering ‘iSelect Smart360 Term Plan’. It is a flexible, feature rich product designed to provide convenience and financial protection to insurance seekers and help them evaluate their ongoing coverage requirements with the change of time and life milestones. Such benchmarking of product is very important in today’s time when customers are in constant quest of convenient and simplistic insurance products."

The product is currently available on the following channels –Online (i.e. Company’s Website), Online Brokers, Web Aggregators and Corporate Agents (Canara Bank and HSBC Bank)