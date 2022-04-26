Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance launches new term plan

Commenting on the launch of the iSelect Smart360 Term Plan - Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance says, “Whenever we are designing a new product for the market, our first thought is always to figure out ways to preserve the financial wellbeing of the buyers. Our customers place a lot of trust in us and we truly feel and acknowledge that expectation of the customers. The same can be seen in our latest offering ‘iSelect Smart360 Term Plan’. It is a flexible, feature rich product designed to provide convenience and financial protection to insurance seekers and help them evaluate their ongoing coverage requirements with the change of time and life milestones. Such benchmarking of product is very important in today’s time when customers are in constant quest of convenient and simplistic insurance products."