Care Health launches comprehensive health insurance policy Care Supreme

Care Health launches comprehensive health insurance policy Care Supreme1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
The policy also offers its customers up to 30% discount on renewal premium and an option to pay premium as per the city they live in.
Care Health Insurance has launched ‘Care Supreme’, made with an objective and foresight of the possible unforeseen circumstances due to medical emergencies, a policyholder might face in the future, the company said.
‘Care Supreme’ offers the insured, a liberty to lead life of one’s own choice and stay worry-free. Under this plan, the policyholder would get access to world-class healthcare, up to 500% increase in sum insured within the cumulative bonus super, unlimited automatic recharge of sum insured to cover multiple hospitalizations for previously treated or new illness, no sublimits on treatments like Ayush or advanced treatments like robotic surgery and organ donor treatment.
“With the ever-evolving healthcare technologies, medical costs are on a constant rise and it is integral to safeguard oneself for any unanticipated medical emergency. Care Supreme not only financially secures the policy-holder but also ensures that if required, they have access to the best available treatment, maximum benefit of their Sum Insured/coverage and supreme rewards for staying fit. This product, in all respects is here to redefine the value one derives from their Health Insurance," said Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail, Care Health Insurance.
Moreover, the policy also offers its customers up to 30% discount on renewal premium and an option to pay premium as per the city they live in. The aim is to not only to encourage one to work harder towards achieving their fitness goals but also rewarding them for the same.
Care Health Insurance is a specialized health insurer offering products in the retail segment for health insurance, top-up coverage, personal accident, maternity, international travel insurance and critical illness along with group health insurance and group personal accident insurance for corporates, micro insurance products for the rural market and a comprehensive set of wellness services.