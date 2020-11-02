CCI approves acquisition of Bharti AXA by ICICI Lombard

Pursuant to the proposal, the entire general insurance business of Bharti AXA would be transferred by way of a demerger to ICICI Lombard in consideration of issuance of shares by ICICI Lombard to Bharti AXA

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved acquisition of General Insurance Business of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited (Bharti AXA) by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement.

ICICI Lombard is a general insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is engaged in providing a comprehensive and well-diversified range of general insurance products, including motor, health, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels.

ICICI Lombard is a general insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is engaged in providing a comprehensive and well-diversified range of general insurance products, including motor, health, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels.

Bharti AXA, on the other hand, is a general insurance company registered with the IRDAI and is a joint venture held by Bharti General Ventures Private Limited (51%) and Societe Beaujon (49%). It is engaged in providing general insurance products, including motor, health, travel, crop and home insurance to its customers.

Pursuant to the proposed combination, the entire general insurance business of Bharti AXA would be transferred by way of a demerger to ICICI Lombard in consideration of issuance of shares by ICICI Lombard to Bharti AXA.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow, the statement added.

Last month, ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 35 per cent growth in September quarter net profit at ₹415.74 crore, despite the losses due to natural calamities and mounting claims from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total income rose to ₹2,883.40 crore during the quarter from ₹2,739.67 crore a year ago, the company said.

Net premium earned during the quarter grew to ₹2,462.52 crore from ₹2,356.92 crore, while gross direct premium income rose 8 per cent to ₹3,189 crore, the company said.