Centre weighs 1 trillion pandemic pool to bail out the uninsured

“At present, at least ₹2 lakh is required on an average if a patient gets hospitalized due to covid-19. Unfortunately, a large part of India’s population is neither able to insure their health nor their small businesses and, therefore, when a pandemic hits, lakhs of such citizens not only lose their basic source income but also are pushed into acute distress in case someone from the family gets hospitalized. The pandemic pool targets to address this major issue," said the second person cited above.