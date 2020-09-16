Choose a health insurance that works for you

There are five basic benefits that you need to look for. One, pre-existing exclusion waiting period should be not more than one year, or the policy should pay up claims on diseases you had before you bought the policy after one year of buying the policy. Two, it should have no sub-limits on rooms, which means that the entire room rent should be eligible for payment. Some policies put limits on what the room rent can be, so though you have a high-value policy, it won’t pay the entire bill since medical service costs are linked to room rents. Terrible practice, but a rant against hospitals is not where we are going in this piece. Three, you should get a benefit of no-claim-bonus for a claim-free year. Four, you should get a benefit for maintaining good health. Five, the policy should restore the sum insured in case there is a claim in the year and the cover is exhausted.