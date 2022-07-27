City Union Bank partners Aditya Birla Health Insurance

“The Bancassurance partnership will expand our reach and enable us to leverage City Union Bank’s robust network in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. The partnership will help Aditya Birla Health Insurance to further unchain the insurance market in tier II and tier III cities and increase insurance penetration in the country. It will also enable the Bank’s customers to choose from our comprehensive product portfolio and also benefit from our ‘Health First’ offerings," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

