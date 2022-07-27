City Union Bank partners Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Under the alliance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s full suite of insurance plans will be available for purchase to more than 4.4 million customers of City Union Bank across 727 branches in 153 districts
NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. on Wednesday announced a Bancassurance partnership with City Union Bank for distribution of health insurance products through the lender's network of branches in India.
Under the alliance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s full suite of insurance plans will be available for purchase to more than 4.4 million customers of City Union Bank across 727 branches in 153 districts.
“The Bancassurance partnership will expand our reach and enable us to leverage City Union Bank’s robust network in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. The partnership will help Aditya Birla Health Insurance to further unchain the insurance market in tier II and tier III cities and increase insurance penetration in the country. It will also enable the Bank’s customers to choose from our comprehensive product portfolio and also benefit from our ‘Health First’ offerings," said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance has 183 branches across the country, with diversified presence in than 4790 cities spread across the length and breadth of the country.